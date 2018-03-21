Rob Baxter: Exeter Chiefs ready to 'put foot down' in Premiership title defence

Rob Baxter led Exeter to their first-ever Premiership title last season

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter wants his side "to put their foot down" in defence of their Premiership title with five regular season matches left.

The Chiefs' bounced back from three straight league defeats at the start of 2018 with consecutive victories.

They lead second-placed Wasps by seven points ahead of a trip to seventh-placed Bath on Friday.

"We have to talk about trying to accelerate towards the end of the season," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"We're top of the Premiership and when you're top of the Premiership you should be setting some high goals."

Exeter welcome back Don Armand, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds from England duty, but they have struggled at Bath in the top flight.

Last season's victory at the Recreation Ground was their first since winning promotion from the Championship in 2009.

"We should be putting our foot down now, we're certainly not looking to cling on in the Premiership, we're looking to go out and play in a way that merits us hopefully getting into the latter stages again," Baxter added.

"We have seven games left if we get to the final, it's minutes of your life and if you can't now think about accelerating for eight hours of rugby there's something wrong."