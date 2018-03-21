Franco Marais: Gloucester sign Sharks hooker for start of 2018-19 season

Franco Marais helped South Africa win the World Under-20 Championship in 2012

Gloucester have agreed a deal to sign South African hooker Franco Marais for next season.

The 25-year-old currently plays for the Sharks in Super Rugby, but will move to Kingsholm in the summer.

"He's a player that has captured a lot of attention in Super Rugby with his work at the set-piece.

"And he is excited to be part of what we're hoping to achieve here at Gloucester moving forward," said director of rugby David Humphreys.

Full details of Marais' contract with Gloucester have not been disclosed.