WRU National Cup: Newport face Llandovery and Ebbw Vale play Merthyr in semi-finals

From the section

Matthew Jones of Pontypool takes on the Merthyr defence on Tuesday night

Newport's first WRU National Cup semi-final since 2003 will be against Llandovery on the weekend of 7 April.

Ebbw Vale will face Merthyr in the competition's other semi-final on the same weekend.

Newport saw off Bedwas 43-14 in the quarter-finals whilst Llandovery edged out Cross Keys 14-13.

Ebbw Vale beat Bargoed 26-3 in their quarter-final, a week after Merthyr knocked out Pontpool 21-6

The final will be played at the Principality Stadium.