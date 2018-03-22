WRU National Cup: Newport face Llandovery and Ebbw Vale play Merthyr in semi-finals
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Newport's first WRU National Cup semi-final since 2003 will be against Llandovery on the weekend of 7 April.
Ebbw Vale will face Merthyr in the competition's other semi-final on the same weekend.
Newport saw off Bedwas 43-14 in the quarter-finals whilst Llandovery edged out Cross Keys 14-13.
Ebbw Vale beat Bargoed 26-3 in their quarter-final, a week after Merthyr knocked out Pontpool 21-6
The final will be played at the Principality Stadium.