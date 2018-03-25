Premiership: Leicester Tigers 16-15 Wasps

Sione Kalamafoni's try was his first in 21 appearances this season

Aviva Premiership Leicester (7) 16 Try: Kitchener Con: Ford Pens: Ford 3 Wasps (15) 15 Tries: Daly 2 Con: Cipriani Pen: Gopperth

Leicester fought back from eight points down to beat Wasps in a thrilling Premiership game at Welford Road.

Sione Kalamafoni powered over for Leicester, but the hosts lost momentum after losing England centre Manu Tuilagi and wing Jonny May to injuries.

Elliot Daly twice went over in the corner and Jimmy Gopperth added a penalty as Wasps led at the break.

Tigers hit back with three George Ford penalties to lead with four minutes left, and Wasps could not respond.

Leicester's victory took them fifth in the table with four games to play, only three points outside the top four.

But an otherwise excellent performance was marred by injuries to May, who appeared to have been knocked unconscious on the field, and to Tuilagi, who left the game with an apparent chest injury.

The hosts were twice reduced to 14 men, with Wasps scoring eight points following Nick Malouf's yellow card for a high tackle on Christian Wade.

But Dai Young's side failed to capitalise when Telusa Veainu was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on in the second half, and they failed to show much cutting edge after Daly was taken off with a finger injury.

Wasps move third in the table after claiming a losing bonus point, but they are just four points ahead of Leicester in fifth and sixth-placed Gloucester.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May, George Ford, Harrison; Bateman, Tom Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Genge, Mulipola, Wells, Evans, Simmons, Tait, Malouf.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; McIntryre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Haskell, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: TJ Harris, Mullan, Moore, Rowlands, Myall, Willis, Simpson, Bassett.