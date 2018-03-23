Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints

Trevor Davison will slot in to the Newcastle pack after Jon Welsh's injury in the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final

Aviva Premiership Venue: St James' Park Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Trevor Davison starts at tight-head prop for Newcastle after Jon Welsh picked up an injury at Exeter.

Falcons are set for a club-record home crowd, with more than 27,000 tickets sold for the game at St James' Park.

Dylan Hartley is ill so Mike Haywood comes in at hooker as Northampton make five changes.

George North is back on the wing after the Six Nations, while scrum-half Nic Groom and forwards Ben Nutley and Christian Day also start.

Among those making return visits to St James' Park are Falcons captain Will Welch, who watched Newcastle United as a child, and Toby Flood, who was a ball boy for the Magpies.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Lockwood, Cooper, Davison; Green, Robinson; Olmstead, Welch (c), Latu. Replacements: Lawson, Vickers, Wilson, Witty, Hogg, Stuart, Hodgson, Mermoz.

Northampton: Tuala; Tuitavake, Horne, Francis, North; Myler, Groom; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes; Ratuniyawara, Day (c); Ribbans, Gibson, Nutley. Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Eadie, Reinach, Mallinder, Foden