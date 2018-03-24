Premiership: Saracens 24-11 Harlequins

A sell-out crowd of 57,000 packed into the London Stadium

Aviva Premiership Saracens (18) 24 Tries: Williams, Itoje Con: Lozowski Pens: Lozowski 4 Harlequins (6) 11 Try: Horwill Pens: Catrakilis 2

Saracens beat local rivals Harlequins in the first-ever Premiership match at the London Stadium to boost hopes of earning a home play-off semi-final.

With several players back from the Six Nations, it was two Sarries returnees - Wales wing Liam Williams and England back row Maro Itoje - who crossed to give them an 18-6 half-time lead.

Harlequins captain James Horwill bundled over to reduce the deficit.

But Saracens stretched their lead with 14 men to seal an impressive victory.

Replacement fly-half Max Malins was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on with 10 minutes left.

However, Quins could not capitalise with any points, with Alex Lozowski slotting over his fourth penalty for Sarries late on.

The win moves Saracens up to second and three points clear of Wasps, but Dai Young's side can reclaim second place with victory at Leicester on Sunday.

Sarries, who are bidding for their third Premiership title in four seasons, have four matches left in the regular league campaign to secure a top-two finish and semi-final at Allianz Park.

After a depleted side was beaten 24-12 at defending champions Exeter in the previous round, Saracens were back to their clinical best before the break.

Williams scored the pick of the tries, dotting down in the corner after a fabulous break from Sean Maitland and flowing move across the line, before Itoje burst through for his first league try of the season.

The game fizzled out after Horwill gave Quins a glimmer of hope early in the second half as they struggled to break down a resolute defence.

Their disappointing afternoon was compounded by losing fly-half Demetri Catrakilis to injury in the first half.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (c), Maitland; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, George, Figallo, Itoje, Day, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, M Vunipola, Lamositele, Earle, Cowan, Spencer, Malins, Wyles.

Harlequins: Brown; Alofa, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Catrakilis, Care; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Matthews, Horwill (c), Robshaw, Wallace, Chisholm.

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Collier, Luamanu, Clifford, Lewis, Smith, Saili.