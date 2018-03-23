Premiership: Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Internationals AJ MacGinty, Tom Curry and James O'Connor all return to the Sale Sharks squad after injury.
Fly-half MacGinty's return sees Sam James revert to centre while England flanker Curry is on the bench after five months out.
Worcester scrum-half Jonny Arr will make his 200th club game for the Warriors as they bid to end their poor record against Sale.
England centre Ben Te'o comes in for his first appearance since October.
Winger Dean Hammond comes in for Chris Pennell, who has picked up a knock in training, meaning a switch for Wales international Josh Adams to full-back.
But Warriors remain without South Africa international Francois Hougaard, who has failed to recover from injury.
Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, Addison (c), S James, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John; Evans, Ostrikov; Ross, B Curry, Strauss.
Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Beaumont, T Curry, Cliff, O'Connor, McGuigan.
Worcester Warriors: Adams; Heem, Te'o, Willison, Hammond; Shillcock, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, Barry, Spencer, Denton, Faosiliva, van Velze (capt).
Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Cox, Dowsett, Olver, Howe.
Match facts
- Eighth-placed Sale lost their last home game, 13-3 at home to Saracens. But they went into the three-week break on the back of a 34-25 Denny Solomona-inspired win at Northampton.
- Sale have a great record against Worcester, having lost just once to the Warriors in their last 12 meetings in all competitions. Worcester haven't recorded an away win at Sale since a 17-9 victory at Edgeley Park in December 2008.
- Worcester, in 11th and four points adrift of 10th-placed Northampton, have had three weeks to get over their 34-5 home defeat by Leicester.
- That was Warriors' second straight loss following the defeat by bottom club London Irish. They have won just twice away from home in any tournament this season, both in the Premiership, at Leicester in November and last month at Exeter.