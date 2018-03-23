Premiership: London Irish v Gloucester

Declan Kidney has reunited with former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss to take charge of London Irish

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Declan Kidney takes charge of bottom-of-the-table London Irish for the first time and makes two changes for the visit of Gloucester in the Premiership.

Theo Brophy Clews starts at fly-half while lock Josh McNally returns to action, four months after an operation to correct a hole in his heart.

Gloucester give starts to props Josh Hohneck and John Afoa, plus hooker James Hanson and back row Lewis Ludlow.

Tom Marshall returns on the wing while Henry Trinder comes in at centre.

Kidney, who guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009, was appointed technical consultant at Irish earlier this month alongside new head coach Les Kiss.

Kidney and Kiss previously worked with each other as Ireland head coach and defence coach respectively.

Former director of rugby Nick Kennedy left London Irish on Thursday.

Irish are on the brink of Premiership relegation for the second time in three seasons as they sit 12 points adrift at the foot of the table with just five games remaining.

London Irish technical consultant Declan Kidney told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We really haven't focused on the subject of survival. This is a big game against Gloucester at home, it's just a one-off, so we haven't looked beyond that.

"It's a brilliant game to be involved in and I'm just delighted to be here.

"I've always loved being involved in rugby and I'm honoured London Irish have given me the chance to get back into the game.

"It's been a pleasure to work with a bunch of players who are extremely enthusiastic on the training field."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"A change of coaching staff can bring new energy and excitement and they'll want to end the season well, so it'll be a good test for us.

"They [London Irish] have been unlucky in some games. They're not a bad side. They've got quality all over.

"They are coaches who have achieved a lot in their careers so they'll bring a lot of value to their club."

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, J. Williams, Lewington; Brophy Clews, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), McNally, Botha, Gilsenan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Schatz, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, Marshall; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Savage, Galarza; Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Thrush, Clarke, Braley, Twelvetrees, Hudson.

Referee: Matthew Carley.