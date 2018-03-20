George North: Wales & Northampton Saints wing 'disciplined' for missing training

George North featured for Wales during their recent Six Nations campaign

Wales wing George North has been "disciplined" by his club Northampton for missing a training session before their game against Sale on 3 March.

Coach Alan Gaffney suggested after the defeat that North did not want to play, saying "we picked a side that actually wanted to be out on the pitch".

The 25-year-old is leaving Saints to return to Wales in the summer.

"George accepts the disciplinary action we have taken," said the Premiership club's chief executive Mark Darbon.

"George has enormous affection for this club and its supporters, and is fully committed to helping the club finish the Premiership season as strongly as possible.

"We now consider this matter resolved and won't be commenting further."

Northampton, who are 10th in the Premiership table, say North is available to play in their final five fixtures of the season.

Despite being part of Wales' Six Nations squad, he was able to play for Saints during the tournament's fallow weeks - which included the 34-25 loss to Sale.

The Welsh Rugby Union have an agreement with the Welsh regions over which players are released during rest weekends but there is no such agreement with English Premiership clubs.

North, capped 73 times by his country, will return to Wales from next season after signing a National Dual Contract in November.