Premiership: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Taulupe Faletau helped Wales finish second in the Six Nations

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath welcome back Wales' Taulupe Faletau and England's Jonathan Joseph to their starting side for Friday's visit of Premiership champions Exeter.

Blindside flanker Matt Garvey also starts, while Rhys Priestland may make his return from the replacements bench.

Exeter Chiefs recall three internationals to their pack with England's Sam Simmonds and Don Armond and Wales' prop Tomas Francis included.

Hooker Jack Yeandle starts with Luke Cowan-Dickie out with an ankle injury.

The hosts are without England back Anthony Watson, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol:

"This is the benchmark, isn't it? These guys [Exeter] are the best for a really good reason.

"They're sitting at the top of the tree which is credit to them. It's a one-off for us.

"Toby [Faletau] and JJ [Joseph] have come back really positive and really keen to keep their seasons rolling."

Bath: Homer; Banahan, Joseph, Wilson, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Obano, Charles, Thomas, Ewels, Stooke, Garvey (c), Ellis, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Auterac, Perenise, Phillips, Grant, Cook, Priestland, Vuna.

Exeter: Dollman; Whitten, Slade, Hill, Turner; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (c), Francis, Skinner, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Holmes, Lees, Dennis, Townsend, Steenson, Cordero.