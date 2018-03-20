Winston Stanley: Injured Harlequins centre retires from rugby at the age of 29

Winston Stanley is the younger brother of New Zealand's Benson Stanley and cousin to Samoa's Michael Stanley

Harlequins centre Winston Stanley has been forced to retire from rugby aged 29 because of injury.

Stanley joined Quins in April 2015 from Highlanders and scored one try in 19 appearances for the Premiership club.

The Australia-born centre won the Under-20 Junior World Cup with New Zealand in 2009 before playing three internationals for Samoa in 2014.

"I was devastated to receive the news and it has been hard to come to terms with," Stanley told the club website.

"I'd like to thank all the Quins staff for their unwavering support, especially the strength and conditioning and medical staff for their exhaustive efforts with my rehabilitation."

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston added: "Winston has been the ultimate consummate professional in his time at Harlequins.

"It is therefore really very upsetting to have to accept the news that injury is forcing his retirement."