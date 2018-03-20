Rory Best: Grand Slam-winning captain signs IRFU contract extension

Hooker Rory Best celebrates Ireland's Grand Slam triumph at Twickenham on Saturday

Ireland's Grand Slam-winning skipper Rory Best has signed an extension to his central contract, taking him to the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 35-year-old Ulster hooker, who has won 111 international caps, is one of only two Ireland players to feature in both the 2009 and 2018 Grand Slams.

"I feel I can continue to make a contribution to both Ireland and Ulster Rugby," said Best.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract to the next World Cup."

Best took over the captaincy before the 2016 Six Nations and he is Ireland's third most-capped player.

Under his stewardship Ireland recorded their first win over the Springboks on South African soil as well as clinching a first ever victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016.

Best secured his second Grand Slam success by leading Ireland to a 24-15 victory England at Twickenham on Saturday.

He made his international debut against New Zealand in 2005 and has toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017.

Best made his senior debut for Ulster against Munster in November 2004 and has represented his province 204 times, scoring 21 tries.

"I am in a very privileged position as captain of Ireland and Ulster to be involved with two groups of incredibly talented players," he added.

"Support of family, friends and supporters is a hugely important element for any professional sportsperson and I would like to thank everyone for their support."