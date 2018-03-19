Anthony Watson: Bath & England back out for season with Achilles injury

By Chris Jones

BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter

Anthony Watson
Anthony Watson made his England debut against New Zealand in 2014

Bath and England back Anthony Watson will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn after 34 minutes of Saturday's Six Nations defeat by Ireland at Twickenham.

It is understood he will be out for about six months, ruling him out of England's tour of South Africa in June.

"We're obviously really disappointed to have lost him at a critical part of the season," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

Twitter

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired