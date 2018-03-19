Schools Cup final: Campbell College 19-13 RS Armagh

Campbell's Tobi Olaniyan attempts to tackle Matthew Reaney of Royal School Armagh

Schools' Cup final Campbell College (5) 19 Tries: Gaskin, Rankin, Davis Cons: Rankin 2 RS Armagh (0) 13 Try: Lavery Pens: Thompson 2 Con: Thompson

Campbell College defeated Royal School Armagh 19-13 in Monday's Schools Cup final at Kingspan Stadium.

A Dara Gaskin try gave Campbell a 5-0 half-time lead and Conor Rankin's well-executed score, which he converted himself, made it 12-3 to the victors.

Winger Will Davis showed power and pace to surge in under the posts for his side's third try, before Ben Lavery dotted down for Armagh late on.

For Campbell, it was their 24th outright success in the competition.

The Belfast school, who were competing in their 41st final, have also shared the trophy on four occasions.

Armagh, who ended RBAI's hopes of a fourth cup win in a row at the semi-final stage, put up a spirited display, and dominated possession for spells, but fell short of achieving a first triumph since 2004.

Zac Thompson was off-target with a first-half penalty for Armagh but Gaskin dinked his way over the line and touched down on the stroke of half-time.

A Thompson penalty two minutes after the break reduced Armagh's deficit but they were unable to turn a subsequent period of territorial dominance and pressure into points.

Against the run of play, Rankin displayed good skill to kick through a loose ball, collect and dive over in the 49th minute.

Thompson's second penalty five minutes later offered Armagh hope but Davis's try in the 64th minute gave Campbell some breathing space.

Replacement Lavery went on a mazy run to score a consolation try in the final minute but it was not enough to deny Campbell.