BBC Sport - Jeremy Guscott picks Huw Jones' second try against England as his best of Six Nations 2018
Jones try is Guscott's best of Six Nations
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Huw Jones burst through the English defence to score his second try in their 25-13 win at Murrayfield, which was picked by Jeremy Guscott as his best of the 2018 Six Nations.
WATCH MORE: Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired