BBC Sport - Jeremy Guscott picks Huw Jones' second try against England as his best of Six Nations 2018

Jones try is Guscott's best of Six Nations

Watch Huw Jones burst through the English defence to score his second try in their 25-13 win at Murrayfield, which was picked by Jeremy Guscott as his best of the 2018 Six Nations.

WATCH MORE: Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll

