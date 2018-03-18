BBC Sport - Ireland's Grand Slam: We'll always want more - captain Best

We'll always want more - Ireland's Best

Ireland's Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best says his team-mates will "keep on wanting more" after their clean sweep in the 2018 Six Nations.

Ireland won the Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham, but the planned homecoming celebration was cancelled because of bad weather.

Fans still gathered at the team hotel in Dublin to give Best and his triumphant side a rapturous welcome after winning their third Six Nations title in five years.

