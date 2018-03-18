BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Italy defeat Scotland in muddy conditions
Italy beat Scotland in muddy conditions
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Beatric Rigoni score Italy's bonus-point try in their hard-fought victory over Scotland in the final match of the Women's Six Nations.
