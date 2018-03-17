BBC Sport - 2018 Six Nations: Best 'privileged' to lead Irish to Grand Slam
Best 'privileged' to lead Irish to Grand Slam
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland captain Rory Best says it is "incredible" to secure Grand Slam glory after Saturday's 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham.
First-half tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale secured the win which secured Ireland's third Grand Slam.
Best and Rob Kearney are the only two Irish players to have played in both the 2009 and 2018 triumphs.
