BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Wales 14-13 France highlights
Highlights: Wales 14-13 France
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch highlights as Wales secure second place in the Six Nations behind Grand Slam champions Ireland, following a hard-fought one-point victory over France in Cardiff.
MATCH REPORT: Wales 14-13 France
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired