BBC Sport - Six Nations Shuffle: Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll
Celebrations for Ireland & a crocodile roll
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch the quirkier moments from the final weekend of the Six Nations, featuring celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong, a steamy Alun Wyn Jones and a crocodile roll.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England 15-24 Ireland, Italy 27-29 Scotland, Wales 14-13 France
Available to UK users only.
