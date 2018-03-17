BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland beat England to win Grand Slam - highlights

Highlights: Ireland beat England to win Grand Slam

Watch highlights as Ireland beat England on St Patrick's Day to win only the third Grand Slam in their history in thrilling fashion.

MATCH REPORT: England 15-24 Ireland

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Italy 27-29 Scotland

Available to UK users only.

