BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland celebrate Grand Slam win with victory over England
Watch the moment Ireland celebrate Grand Slam win
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch the the moment Ireland win the Grand Slam title after a convincing 24-15 Six Nations win over England on St Patrick's Day.
MATCH REPORT: England 15-24 Ireland
