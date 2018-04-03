Laurence May: Cornish Pirates fly-half to join Ealing in summer

Laurence May kicks a penalty
Laurence May has agreed a two-year deal at Ealing

Cornish Pirates fly-half Laurence May will leave the club for Championship rivals Ealing at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has scored 599 points in 97 games since initially joining the Pirates on dual-registration from Exeter in 2014.

"Laurence is a player that we have had our eyes on for a couple of years now," said Ealing boss Ben Ward.

"I'm sure he will suit our style of rugby very nicely and add some real quality to our back-line."

