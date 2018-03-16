Six Nations: Italy's Parisse expects 'most difficult' Scotland

Sergio Parisse (far right) tackles Scotland's Finn Russell during Italy's defeat in Edinburgh last year

2018 Six Nations Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT

Italy captain Sergio Parisse believes he will take on the best Scotland team he has ever faced on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend's team take on an Italy side looking for their first Six Nations win since beating Scotland in 2015.

Parisse, 34, will win his 134th cap against Scotland, having first played against them in 2003.

"Everyone has seen how Scotland are playing in this moment," said back-row Parisse.

"They have had a great Six Nations after beating France and England.

"They missed a lot of chances to beat an Ireland side that have won the championship.

"So for us, they are a team that is no longer the Scotland team of five, six years ago who were the team to beat.

"Tomorrow is a big challenge for us and the most difficult game we've played at home this season."

If Italy lose, Parisse will become the first player in the history of international rugby to lose 100 Test matches. He feels, though, under the guidance of head coach Conor O'Shea, the team are on the right track and can learn from Scotland's recent improvement.

"Losing is never great but I'm really proud of how the team has reacted after these games because it is easy to mentally switch off when you lose so many games,'' said the Stade Francais number eight.

"But we've reacted really well and we know what we have to do to be more competitive.

"We started a process two years ago to make us better and it involves the two franchises, Treviso and Zebre. They are both performing really well.

"We know that is not enough, though. If you look at a team like Glasgow, how they have performed the last three or four years and that is based on a programme that was put in place a lot of years ago.

"[Scotland] are an example of how a union can achieve good results by respecting and having confidence in a system."

Should Scotland win, they will match last year's performance of three championship wins.

"This is just one game, so it's not about targeting Scotland," added Parisse.

"We have one Six Nations game left at home and we're targeting that, not because it's Scotland."

Scotland captain John Barclay believes the Italians "have shown glimpses of what they are capable of" in this year's championship.

"Italy have evolved a bit under Conor O'Shea and so have the pro teams, who are now playing some good rugby," said the flanker, 31.

"I'm sure they will be disappointed with their campaign. They are playing a slightly different brand of rugby and have some fantastic players across the board. They have good guys up front with power and a sprinkling of stardust elsewhere.

"I can't speak for their motivation, but obviously they will want to finish on a high."