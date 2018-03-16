BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: France beat Wales 33-8 to seal Grand Slam

France beat Wales to win Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

Watch a selection of France's best tries as they beat Wales 33-8 in their final game of the 2018 Women's Six Nations, sealing the Grand Slam in the process.

Available to UK users only.

