BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: France beat Wales 33-8 to seal Grand Slam
France beat Wales to win Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch a selection of France's best tries as they beat Wales 33-8 in their final game of the 2018 Women's Six Nations, sealing the Grand Slam in the process.
