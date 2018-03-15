DTH van der Merwe: Glasgow Warriors welcome back record try-scorer

Van der Merwe joins up with the Warriors immediately after leaving Newcastle

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed the return of wing DTH van der Merwe.

The Canada international, 31, moves from Newcastle Falcons with immediate immediate effect on a contract until May 2020.

He is Warriors' all-time leading try scorer, touching down 43 times in 96 appearances between 2009 and 2015.

"I've been away for three years and this is like a second home to me," Van der Merwe told the Pro14 club's website.

"Niko (Matawalu) and Ruaridh (Jackson) have also come back this season and it speaks volumes about the club that players want to come back here.

"I thought a lot about leaving Glasgow on 96 games, that was always in the back of my mind. I just didn't quite get to 100, but now I've got that opportunity."

Van der Merwe helped Glasgow win the Pro12 title in 2015, before a move to Scarlets, where he won the league again in 2017.

'A real quality finisher'

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "I've seen DTH play a lot of footy over a number of years for Canada and I had a chance to spend a couple of weeks with them on their autumn tour and I was really impressed, not just with his skills but with his manner. He's a good man and will fit in well here.

"He's a real quality finisher and obviously he's been a massive performer with Glasgow in the past. He moved to the Scarlets where they had success pretty quickly as well and he was a big part of that success at both clubs.

"His opportunities were limited at Newcastle, so we saw it as a win-win situation to get him back. With Leo Sarto out for the season, to bring someone of his quality in at this stage of the year is awesome."