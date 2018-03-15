Six Nations 2018: Dan Biggar back for Wales against France

Dan Biggar's 25th Six Nations appearance will come against France in Cardiff on Saturday

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, March 17 Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Dan Biggar is back at fly-half for Wales to face France as the 2018 Six Nations ends in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Ospreys 10 replaces Gareth Anscombe, who drops to the bench.

Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau keep their back-row places but Josh Navidi takes over at open-side from James Davies.

Coach Warren Gatland's seven changes include lock Alun Wyn Jones returning to lead Wales while Liam Williams moves from full-back to wing.

After he was sin-binned in their win over Italy last weekend, Gatland admonished Williams' "emotional" approach, saying he was replaced by Leigh Halfpenny over fears of a second yellow that would have led to red.

Halfpenny's return to the starting line-up and Williams' switch to the wing mean Steff Evans is relegated to the replacements

Tomas Francis keeps the tight-head role as Samson Lee on the bench after illness.

Captain Jones' return in the second row sees fellow Osprey Bradley Davies relegated to a supporting role.

Biggar is starting his second game in the 2018 championship - Rhys Patchell and Anscombe have also both played 10 for Wales this tournament.

Owen Watkin makes way at centre for Scott Williams' recall.

In the front-row hooker Elliott Dee and loose-head prop Nicky Smith are replaced by Ken Owens and Rob Evans respectively.

Aaron Shingler earned wide praise for his efforts earlier in the tournament, but Tipuric holds on to the blind-side jersey.

Gatland said: "There have been some tough selection calls, but that is exactly what we want, we want to be in a position where there are selections and decisions to be made and we have had to make some tough ones this weekend".

Wales: Halfpenny; North, S Williams, Parkes, L Williams; Biggar, G Davies; R Evans, Owens, Francis, Hill, A W Jones (capt), Tipuric, Faletau, Navidi.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, Lee, B Davies, Shingler, A Davies, Anscombe, S Evans.