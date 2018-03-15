Six Nations: England v Ireland (Sat)

Owen Farrell will make his first start at fly-half for England since a 39-28 win in Australia in June 2016.

2018 Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 17th March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website from 14:30 GMT

England have dropped George Ford to the bench, and captain Dylan Hartley starts after recovering from injury.

Owen Farrell will play at fly-half, with Ben Te'o and Jonathan Joseph forming the centre partnership.

Richard Wigglesworth replaces Danny Care at scrum-half, while Kyle Sinckler, George Kruis, James Haskell and Sam Simmonds come into the pack.

Ireland make just once change to the side that beat Scotland, with lock Iain Henderson replacing Devin Toner.

England: Watson, May, Joseph, Te'o, Daly, Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Hartley (c), Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Robshaw, Haskell, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Cole, Launchbury, Armand, Care, Ford, Brown.

Ireland: Kearney, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale, Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (c), Furlong, Ryan, Henderson, O'Mahony, Leavy, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, McGrath, Porter, Toner, Murphy, Marmion, Carbery, Larmour.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Can an England side containing so many changes beat the very settled, very well-drilled champions? Despite recent form it should be close. The Twickenham factor certainly comes into play and never underestimate what a backs-to-the-wall mentality can do for the home side - England might even enjoy their rare underdog status.

"Eddie Jones' side also appears to have a more dynamic looking back row with James Haskell and Sam Simmonds coming in, but they still need to be able to compete at the breakdown with Ireland, who are masters of the turnover and either stealing or maintaining possession.

"Victories for visiting sides are rare at Twickenham - Ireland themselves haven't won there since 2010. It is a run which should come to an end on Saturday and see Ireland complete their Grand Slam. But don't be surprised if this tournament has a twist on the final day."

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "We just felt we needed to make some changes for this game. We need to get on the front foot against Ireland and we've selected a team to do that.

"I apologise for the remarks [on Wales and Ireland which emerged in a recent video]. I sincerely mean that and I really don't have anything else to say on the matter. Ireland are going for a Grand Slam, I don't think they need any extra motivation."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt: "I know it's probably at the stage of being boring, which we don't want to be described as, but the bubble we have here allows us to focus on the task in hand.

"They are wounded, but they're far from dead and buried. They'll be incredibly keen to deny us what we denied them last year. I think they're going to be really dangerous."

Match facts

Head-to-head

England have won their past four home fixtures against Ireland.

The Irish last won at Twickenham in February 2010 - a 20-16 victory over Martin Johnson's England.

Last year, Ireland won 13-9 in Dublin to deny England a Grand Slam.

England

England have won their past 14 games at Twickenham and have never lost there under Eddie Jones.

Their last defeat at Twickenham was a 33-13 loss to Australia at the World Cup in October 2015.

The Red Rose could lose three games in a row for the first time since they suffered five defeats on the bounce in 2014.

England are the only side yet to lose a scrum on their feed in this Six Nations, winning 18 out of 18.

Ireland

Ireland have won 11 consecutive Test matches for the first time in their history, a run that started when they beat England in Dublin a year ago.

However, Ireland have won just two of their past six away Tests in the Six Nations.

Victory at Twickenham would see them win the Grand Slam for just the third time, having previously won it in 1948 and 2009.

Jacob Stockdale has scored 10 tries since his Ireland debut on 20 June, 2017. Only Australia's Israel Folau (12) has more in the same period. Stockdale is also the first Irish player to score six tries in a single Five/Six Nations campaign.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) & Nigel Owens (Wales)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)