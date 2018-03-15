2018 Six Nations: Iain Henderson returns for Ireland's Grand Slam bid

The Irish centre pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki is unchanged for the first time since the victory against Italy

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 14:45 (GMT) Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on BBC Sport website.

Iain Henderson has been restored to the Ireland team for Saturday's Six Nations Grand Slam match against England.

The Ulster lock replaces Devin Toner in the only change to the squad used in the win over Scotland, which clinched the title with a round to spare.

Peter O'Mahony, Rob Kearney and Cian Healy have shaken off injuries to retain their places in the side.

Ireland are seeking to emulate the teams of 1948 and 2009 by achieving just their third Grand Slam success.

Kearney, who along with team captain Rory Best are the only two members of the 2009 side still in the Ireland squad, missed training earlier this week with an ankle injury but the full-back has been cleared to start at Twickenham.

Joe Schmidt's team have won a record 11 consecutive Test matches since their 13-9 defeat of England in Dublin in the final round of last year's Six Nations, which denied Eddie Jones' men a Grand Slam.

Ireland's 28-8 victory against Scotland not only clinched their third Six Nations title in five years but it also meant they moved above England to second place in the latest world rankings.

Another defeat for England would condemn them to their worst Six Nations performance since 2006 when they also lost three games in the championship.

Ireland: R Kearney; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong, Ryan, Henderson, O'Mahony, Leavy, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, McGrath, Porter, Toner, J Murphy, Marmion, Carbery, Larmour.