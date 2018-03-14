BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England head coach makes offensive comments

Watch: Jones makes offensive comments

Watch England head coach Eddie Jones make offensive comments about Wales and Ireland at a sponsors' talk in July 2017, for which he has now apologised.

READ MORE: Jones sorry for offensive comments about Wales and Ireland

Top videos

Video

Watch: Jones makes offensive comments

Video

Champions League exit 'nothing new' for Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Britain's Fitzpatrick & Kehoe win third Paralympics medal

Video

Woodman saves three shootout penalties

Video

Try of the Week: Saints' Percival secures hat-trick

Video

England success papered over the cracks - Jones

Audio

The man in a mask

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Dons beat Killie on pens

Video

Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance

Video

Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Video

Try-scoring machine, texts from mum & Ireland crowned champions

Video

Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired