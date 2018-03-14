BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England head coach makes offensive comments
Watch: Jones makes offensive comments
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch England head coach Eddie Jones make offensive comments about Wales and Ireland at a sponsors' talk in July 2017, for which he has now apologised.
READ MORE: Jones sorry for offensive comments about Wales and Ireland
