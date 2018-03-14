Six Nations: Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to finish on high note

Townsend began his career as Scotland head coach with a win over Italy in June last year

Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 12:30 Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live extra, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

A Scotland victory in Italy is important to avoid undoing the progress made in this season's Six Nations, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

The Scots have lost away to Wales and Ireland, but beat France at Murrayfield and followed that up with a first win over England in 10 years.

Townsend believes finishing with a third success in Rome would make this a good campaign.

"It will make things a lot better," he said.

"If we were to lose the game, we would be pretty disappointed given the efforts we've put into the championship.

"To lose two games in a row would be disappointing. To lose your last game is never enjoyable because it's a few weeks or months before you get the squad back. It would be progress [to win three games].

"It would show the players have learned from what's gone on in the championship if we were to get a win because we know this will be a tough game. Italy are also looking at winning.

"They're playing at home, they've shown signs in parts of the games that they can be very good."

World Cup planning in Townsend's thoughts

Scotland were 36-20 winners on their last Six Nations visit to Rome in 2016

Scotland have made five changes to the team that lost in Dublin last time out. WP Nel, Fraser Brown and Tim Swinson come into the pack, with Nick Grigg and Tommy Seymour coming in at centre and wing respectively.

Given there was only a combined total of one change in the past three matches, it represents a big turnover in players and Townsend admits he has the World Cup in Japan next year on his mind.

"It's in the back of our minds," said Townsend, who is leading Scotland in his first Six Nations as coach.

"We've obviously brought two players back in [to the squad] that have not featured for us this season in Zander Fagerson and Richie Gray. Those are two players that have been key for Scotland in the recent past and will be key for Scotland in the future.

"We do have an eye on involving these players if we believe they are back in form and full fitness to look ahead to the summer, to look ahead to next season and obviously to the World Cup less than 18 months away."