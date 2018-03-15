Six Nations: Italy v Scotland (Sat)

Gregor Townsend has presided over two wins so far in his debut Six Nations campaign as Scotland head coach

2018 Six Nations Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Italy make just one change from the side that lost to Wales as flanker Jake Polledri is handed a Test debut in place of the injured Maxime Mbanda.

There is also one alteration on the replacements' bench as flanker Braam Steyn replaces Federico Ruzza.

Scotland make five changes after their defeat by Ireland, with winger Tommy Seymour and centre Nick Grigg included.

Hooker Fraser Brown is joined in the front row by WP Nel, and lock Tim Swinson also comes in.

Peter Horne, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart McInally drop to the bench, while Richie Gray and Zander Fagerson return from injury.

Italy: Minozzi, Benvenuti, Bisegni, Castello, Bellini, Allan, Violi; Lovotti, Ghiraldini, Ferrari, Zanni, Budd, Negri, Polledri, Parisse (capt).

Replacements: Fabiani, Quaglio, Pasquali, Steyn, Licata, Palazzani, Canna, Hayward.

Scotland: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Grigg, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw, Reid, Brown, Nel, Swinson, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: McInally, Bhatti, Fagerson, Gray, Denton, Price, Horne, Kinghorn.

View from both camps

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea: "You look at the performances of the likes of Matteo Minozzi, Sebastian Negri, Marcello Violi, Mattia Bellini - we are building a team piece by piece. I am incredibly proud.

"We are doing the right things. It's the only time for these guys to learn and they're learning in front of the full glare of everyone."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "If we were to lose the game, we would be pretty disappointed given the efforts we've put into the championship.

"To lose two games in a row would be disappointing. To lose your last game is never enjoyable because it's a few weeks or months before you get the squad back. It would be progress [to win three games]."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have won eight of their past nine games against Italy, including two victories in 2017.

Italy have beaten Scotland eight times (six in the Six Nations), their most victories against a Tier One nation.

Italy

Italy have lost their past 16 Six Nations games - only France, who lost 17 from 911-1920, have endured a longer losing run in the Championship.

Italy are hoping to avoid fourth whitewash in five years. They have lost all of their games in seven of their 18 championships overall and collected the wooden spoon 12 times in 18 years.

Sergio Parisse will make his 65th appearance in the Six Nations - equalling the championship record held by Brian O'Driscoll (his combined Five and Six Nations tally). He could also become the first player to lose 100 Tests.

Scotland

Scotland are aiming to win three games in a single Six Nations for only the third time after 2006 and 2017.

They have lost nine of their past 10 away games in the Six Nations, with the exception a 36-20 win in Italy in 2016.

The Scots have lost 41 of 47 away matches in Six Nations history.

Match officials

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Jerome Garces (France) and Andrew Brace (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)