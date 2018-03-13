BBC Sport - England head coach Eddie Jones says recent defeats will help development.

England success papered over the cracks - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast that back-to-back Six Nations defeats have been "absolutely beneficial" to the team's development.

"In terms of learning what we need to be, it's been massively important," said the England boss.

"Sometimes the allure of success covers cracks within your team. Sometimes you need someone to come along with a sledgehammer on it and open it up to get real change."

England face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday in the final round of this year's Six Nations, when they will try to stop Ireland claiming the Grand Slam.

This clip is originally from Rugby Union Weekly on Monday 12 March 2018.

