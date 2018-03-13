BBC Sport - Devin Toner says Ireland will face Twickenham 'cauldron' as they chase Grand Slam
Toner says Ireland preparing for Twickenham 'cauldron'
Lock Devin Toner says Ireland will face a Twickenham "cauldron" when they chase only the country's third Grand Slam in Saturday's game against England.
Hooker Sean Cronin says Ireland "can't leave an opportunity like this slip by without putting everything we have into it".
