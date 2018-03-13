BBC Sport - Devin Toner says Ireland will face Twickenham 'cauldron' as they chase Grand Slam

Toner says Ireland preparing for Twickenham 'cauldron'

Lock Devin Toner says Ireland will face a Twickenham "cauldron" when they chase only the country's third Grand Slam in Saturday's game against England.

Hooker Sean Cronin says Ireland "can't leave an opportunity like this slip by without putting everything we have into it".

Top videos

Video

Toner says Ireland preparing for Twickenham 'cauldron'

Video

Try of the Week: Saints' Percival secures hat-trick

Video

Watch: Britain's Fitzpatrick & Kehoe win silver

Video

Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance

Video

Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Video

Try-scoring machine, texts from mum & Ireland crowned champions

Video

Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Video

So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Lambert 'delighted' by Stoke spirit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired