Tom Dunn: Bath Rugby hooker signs contract extension

Tom Dunn has made almost 80 appearances for Bath in all competitions

Bath hooker Tom Dunn has signed a contract extension to stay with the Premiership club until 2022.

Dunn has featured in 54 Premiership games for Bath, having made his debut in a European Challenge Cup win against Calvisano in 2012.

The 25-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I'm really proud to be playing for my hometown club, so to be here for another four years is really exciting," he told the club website.

"Like for anyone involved in the professional game, I want to play for my country, and I believe this environment is the perfect place for me to achieve that."