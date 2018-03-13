Nick Auterac: Harlequins to sign Bath loose-head prop at the end of the season

Nick Auterac started his career at Saracens before moving to Bath

Harlequins will sign Bath prop Nick Auterac at the end of the season.

Auterac, 25, has made 77 appearances for Premiership side Bath since joining from Saracens in January 2014.

"Nick is a highly respected and experienced Premiership loose-head prop," Quins director of rugby John Kingston told the club website.

"It is a position we already have strength in, but he will ensure we have the necessary quality throughout the season in a key position."

Auterac will provide competition to props Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Collier and Lewis Boyce.