Pro14: Edinburgh's Ben Toolis returns to start against Munster

Ben Toolis starts in the second row for Edinburgh against Munster

Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday, 16 March Kick-off: 19:35 Coverage: BBC Two Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Scotland internationals Ben Toolis and Simon Berghan return to Edinburgh's match squad for the visit of Munster.

Toolis starts in the second row at Murrayfield, while Berghan has been named among the replacements by head coach Richard Cockerill.

Munster make six changes from the starting XV that secured a 21-10 win against Glasgow last month.

JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Sherry, Jack O'Donoghue and Conor Oliver are all drafted in.

Sherry makes his first Pro 14 start since April 2016 after recovering from a long-term back injury, while Tommy O'Donnell is named among the replacements after recovering from a shoulder injury.

"Munster are very good, they should come here and win - but we'll see," Cockerill said.

"We'll be well prepped and motivated for the game - as I'm sure they'll be - and it's another good test for us."

Prop Simon Berghan returns from Six Nations duty with Scotland to take a place on the Edinburgh bench

Toolis returns to the starting line-up after missing the last four fixtures due to international duties in the Six Nations.

Edinburgh have won five of their last six league games and sit third in Conference B of the Pro14, 10 points behind Scarlets.

The visitors are aiming for a Scottish double, having beaten Glasgow Warriors in their last outing, in a fixture that was rescheduled from the first weekend in March after severe weather.

"Munster have probably got a good enough squad to beat us, but we're playing well, we're confident," Cockerill said.

"We've got a hell of a run-in now until the end of the season to try and do something with the year.

"We've got some big games to try and win. We want to be in the play-offs and we've given ourselves a great opportunity to be in the mix."

Hooker Mike Sherry returns to the Munster starting XV for the first time in a Pro 14 fixture since April 2016

Cocerkill named Dougie Fife at full-back, after he made his 100th appearance for the club in last month's 25-12 victory over Dragons. Fife is joined in the back-three by wings Duhan van der Merwe and Jason Harries.

In the midfield, Chris Dean is partnered by Mark Bennett, who returns after missing the bonus-point victory against Dragons. An unchanged half-back partnership sees Jaco van der Walt link-up with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

In the front-row, hooker Neil Cochrane is joined by Murray McCallum and Samoan international Jordan Lay. Captain Fraser McKenzie keeps his place in the second-row. In the back-row, Magnus Bradbury and John Hardie link-up with Bill Mata.

Edinburgh: Dougie Fife; Jason Harries, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jordan Lay, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie (capt), Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Bill Mata.

Replacements: Cameron Fenton; Rory Sutherland; Simon Berghan; Lewis Carmichael; Cornell du Preez; Nathan Fowles; Duncan Weir; Junior Rasolea.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt); Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Dan Goggin.