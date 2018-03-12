Eddie Jones: England boss open to bringing in new attack coach

After winning 24 out of 25 Test matches, England have now suffered back-to-back defeats

Head coach Eddie Jones says he is open to bringing in an another coach to help with England's stuttering attack.

England have only scored two tries in their last two Six Nations matches and are currently without a specialist backs coach.

"We are always looking to improve the coaching staff," Jones told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"It is always a possibility, but the problem is the breakdown at the moment, not the attack."

Rory Teague was a permanent member of the England backroom staff before leaving to coach Bordeaux in the summer of 2017, while Glen Ella and Sam Vesty have both been involved in the past in a temporary capacity.

However, Jones feels England's failure to score a large volume of tries this championship could be solved by an improvement at the breakdown, where his side have been comprehensively dominated in the defeats by Scotland and France.

"The attack can change massively if you get quick ball," Jones continued.

"If [scrum-half] Danny Care isn't getting quick ball, it is hard for him to attack, [fly-half] George Ford is the same. The attack is a consequence of not being able to generate good, quick ball at the breakdown."

After winning 24 out of 25 Test matches, England have now suffered back-to-back defeats, but Jones insists the losses won't drastically knock his team off course.

"Sometimes success covers over cracks in the team," he added. "We have been aware of those cracks, but sometimes you need someone to come in and whack a sledgehammer on it to open it up and get real change.

"So this hasn't been damaging, it has actually been absolutely beneficial, as painful as the results have been.

"What you have to be careful of here is not listening to the amount of opinion that is out there. There are shadows in any room.

"We understand what the problem is and we understand how to fix it. Now we have to fix it."

England are set to welcome back captain Dylan Hartley for Saturday's crunch fixture with Grand Slam chasing Ireland. The regular skipper missed the defeat in Paris with a calf injury.

"Dylan did some running today, it is probably looking more positive than negative. Calf injuries can be a bit tricky," added Jones.

Jones has also drafted in Exeter's in-form back-row forward Don Armand, who has been regularly overlooked despite his impressive club performances.

"He's a good solid player, so we'll have a look at him very closely," Jones said.