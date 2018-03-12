Scotland squad: Richie Vernon called up for Six Nations match in Italy

Richie Vernon's last Scotland cap came in the World Cup in 2015

Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Richie Vernon has been included in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match against Italy after almost a year out with injury.

The Glasgow Warriors centre has only recently returned from an achilles problem and won the last of his 24 caps at the 2015 World Cup.

Uncapped Warriors trio Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Adam Hastings have been selected.

Gloucester centre Matt Scott has also been called up for the match in Rome.

Dropping out from the previous squad are Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, Cornell du Preez, John Hardie, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar and Henry Pyrgos.

Winger Tommy Seymour is included despite missing Saturday's loss in Ireland with a back problem, while hooker Scott Lawson has also recovered from injury.

Scotland sit fifth in the standings going into the final weekend, having picked up home wins over France and England after an opening defeat in Wales.

Victory in Rome could lift Gregor Townsend's side up to third place.

Revised Scotland squad

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, David Denton, Zander Fagerson, Matt Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray , Luke Hamilton, Scott Lawson, Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland , Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Tommy Seymour, Richie Vernon.