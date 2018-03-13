Hot competition for Wales' seven jersey - Justin Tipuric

Justin Tipuric scored Wales' fifth try against Italy

Competition for the number seven jersey in Wales is and has always been "hot", says Justin Tipuric.

The 28-year-old Osprey was one of 10 changes Warren Gatland made to the side that beat Italy 38-14 on Sunday.

He moved to blindside flanker, with Scarlet James Davies making his debut at openside.

Wales also have the likes of Josh Navidi and Ellis Jenkins to call upon, not forgetting injured former captain Sam Warburton and Wasps' Thomas Young.

"There are so many good sevens out there," said Tipuric.

"We know how good James is and he showed us again. Even if you took us two out you'd have another three or four guys that could step into that jersey."

He said competition among back rowers has "always been hot" in Wales.

"Even when I first came in, it was Martyn (Williams), Sam and myself.

"When we were in the under-20s there were so many back rowers then. It's a strength in Wales... and it's only good for the game."

James Davies made an impressive debut for Wales before he was substituted for Ellis Jenkins

Wales take on France in their final game of the tournament on Saturday, with the hope of finishing second behind already-crowned champions Ireland.

Speaking on Scrum V on Sunday, former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson said he would start Tipuric at blindside and Navidi at openside.

"James Davies played great, but I think Navidi has done well enough throughout the championship to deserve his spot," he said.

"He's a really good link player, he's physical in the contact area and he'll be able to deal with the threat of France."

Former Wales international Jonathan Davies said he would start Aaron Shingler at blindside, Tipuric at openside and Taulupe Faletau at eight, who described "as the best player in Britain by a mile".