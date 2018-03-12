Aaron Wainwright 'delighted' with senior Dragons deal

Wainwright has received praise from Welsh selectors

Back row Aaron Wainwright has signed his first senior contract with Dragons.

The 20-year-old from Bassaleg made the move from football to rugby three years ago, and has impressed in his first season at the region.

"I'm delighted to be offered a senior contract," he said, "they have helped me develop massively in the time I've been with them."

Wainwright made his regional debut in the south Wales derby against Cardiff Blues.