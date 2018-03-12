Commonwealth Games 2018: Wales line up Amos for Gold Coast

Hallam Amos last played for Wales against South Africa in December 2017

Wales wing Hallam Amos is being lined up for the Team Wales Sevens squad at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.

Amos, 23, has played 15 Tests for Wales but been an unused member of the 2018 Six Nations squad.

The Dragons back is being targeted as part of the Wales Sevens squad for Australia.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric was also on the Sevens radar but will not be released by the Ospreys.

Wales employ a squad of sevens specialists on the World Series circuit but head coach Gareth Williams is also looking to add some 15-a-side experts into the party for the Gold Coast.

Scarlets flanker James Davies and newly signed Ospreys back-rower Sam Cross were part of the Team GB squad that won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The Dragons, who have not won a league match since September 2017, have four games left this season and Amos would miss at least two matches if he travelled to Australia. Back-rower James Benjamin is also being lined up for a brief return to the Sevens set-up.

Ospreys still have ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions Cup and have recently signed Cross on a permanent basis and would not be keen to let Tipuric go.

The Lions back-rower was included in a squad of players Wales Sevens wanted to train ahead of the tournament.

The Commonwealth Games is being held between April 4-15. Wales are expected to finalise their squad by 19 March.