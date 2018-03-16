BBC Sport - Six Nations: Did Johnny Sexton drop-goal set Ireland on course to be champions?

The defining moment of the Six Nations?

Watch the moment Johnny Sexton's overtime drop-goal gave Ireland victory over France in their opening game in Paris to set them on course for the 2018 Six Nations title.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Ireland beat Scotland to become Six Nations champions

READ MORE:Henderson returns for Ireland's Grand Slam bid

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The defining moment of the Six Nations?

Video

Mourinho's extraordinary news conference - part II

Video

England women cruise to victory over Ireland in Six Nations

Video

France beat Wales to win Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

Video

Watch Mourinho's impassioned 12-minute speech

Video

Izzy Atkin wins silver in skiing slopestyle

Video

Football was very different in 1983...

Video

Woods wins bronze in final World Cup event

Audio

The Rise and Rise of Rabada

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Emotional Minor wins Paralympic banked slalom gold

Video

Gabby Logan Meets Jurgen Klopp

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired