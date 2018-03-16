BBC Sport - Six Nations: Did Johnny Sexton drop-goal set Ireland on course to be champions?
The defining moment of the Six Nations?
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch the moment Johnny Sexton's overtime drop-goal gave Ireland victory over France in their opening game in Paris to set them on course for the 2018 Six Nations title.
