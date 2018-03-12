BBC Sport - Six Nations Shuffle: Massive hits, texts from mum & celebrations for Ireland

Try-scoring machine, texts from mum & Ireland crowned champions

Watch the quirkier moments from the Six Nations, featuring proud mums, a reluctant man of the match and celebrations for champions Ireland.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Ireland 28-8 Scotland, Highlights: France 22-16 England, Highlights: Wales 38-14 Italy

Available to UK users only.

