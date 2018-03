Six Nations: Exeter's Don Armand added to England squad to face Ireland

From the section

Armand has one cap for England having come on as a replacement during their 2017 summer tour of Argentina

Exeter back rower Don Armand has been called into a 32-man England squad to prepare for their final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday.

Back row pair Courtney Lawes and Nathan Hughes will have scans on Monday after picking up knee injuries in the loss to France on Saturday.

Zimbabwe-born Armand, 29, has won one cap, as a replacement against Argentina on the 2017 summer tour.

Saracens pair Nick Isiekwe, 19, and Alex Lozowski are also recalled.

Ireland clinched the 2018 Six Nations with a round to spare on Saturday.

England squad in full:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins) *, Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens).

Forwards: Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens).

* Apprentice player