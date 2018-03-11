BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Wales 38-14 Italy highlights
Highlights: Wales 38-14 Italy
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch highlights as Wales rise to second in the Six Nations after a five-try bonus-point win against Italy at the Principality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Wales 38-14 Italy
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Ireland beat Scotland to become Six Nations champions
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired