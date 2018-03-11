Six Nations 2018: Warren Gatland feared red for 'emotional' Liam Williams

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Wales 38-14 Italy highlights

Warren Gatland feared "emotional player" Liam Williams could have been sent off if he returned to the fray after being sin-binned against Italy.

Gatland replaced the full-back with Leigh Halfpenny as Wales won to go second in the Six Nations.

"He is an emotional player and that's what brings the best out in him," said Gatland.

"But if there was another incident with a second yellow card and red card, it would have put us under pressure."

Gatland added: "The yellow card was fair, we had no complaints.

"If he was going to make the tackle he didn't have to go that high.

"Whether he gets cited as a result, we will wait and see."

Gatland hopes the Saracens back will learn from the incident after deciding to keep Williams on the sidelines.

"It wasn't the plan to only play him for 40 minutes," said Gatland.

"It was about sending a subtle message really."

Liam Williams is sin-binned by French referee Jerome Garces

Wales were reduced to 13 men when Williams was followed to the sin-bin by scrum-half Gareth Davies, who deliberately knocked-on to thwart an Azzurri attack.

He joined Williams on the sidelines, but returned after the full-back had been replaced by fellow British and Irish Lion Halfpenny.

Wales led 17-7 at the break and with George North crossing twice, went on to earn the bonus-point win.

"I thought George North was outstanding and Justin Tipuric was excellent," added Gatland.

"Every time George carried the ball he caused Italy problems with his footwork. He was outstanding."

However, the New Zealander was also frustrated with other aspects of the home performance after making 10 starting changes.

"There was some really good stuff and frustrating things," said Gatland.

"To make 10 changes and to beat Italy was job done.

"We know there were things we were disappointed with and know we have to work on with our discipline in the first-half after a couple of soft penalties and then two yellow cards.

"There were some real positives in the second-half and we will look forward to next weekend against France.

"If we can win that and finish second in the tournament that is not a bad effort."

North's 'difficult' period with Saints

George North made his Wales debut against South Africa in 2010

North admitted it has been a "difficult" couple of weeks after bouncing back from controversy with his club Northampton.

Saints boss Alan Gaffney suggested North did not want to play in their Premiership defeat by Sale on 3 March, a non-Six Nations weekend.

"It's been a difficult couple of weeks, but it's been good to be in camp with a real focus," said North.

"It was a case of looking at Italy and making sure it was full steam ahead.

"Having this game as a focus was a good thing for me. To get a start for your country means everything, it's all I work for.

"To get a chance to play in a great stadium like this in front of a great bunch of fans was great. Two tries was a bonus."

He faces an uncertain rest of the season before leaving Northampton to return to Wales in the summer on a national dual contract at a yet-undecided region.

Gatland's backing

Wales could finish second in the Six Nations under coach Warren Gatland

He could return sooner with the Ospreys offering the chance for the Lions wing to play for the region the rest of 2017-18.

Gatland expects North and Saints officials to meet before any further developments.

"I think he will go back and meet with the club," said Gatland.

"It is a bit messy but I am here for him if he needs me.

Media playback is not supported on this device George North extends the lead for Wales

"With young men sometimes, when they take a bit of criticism, you start to worry.

"He might have thought what's going to happen? Are Northampton going to terminate my contract, am I going to have a job next week?

"My role is to support the players as much as I can and send a message to George that we are here for him.

"He has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Northampton and has always been positive about the fans and the club.

"I just thought it was part of my job to put the player at ease. If anything did spiral out of control we are here to support him."