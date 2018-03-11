BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Warren Gatland pleased with 'job done' for Wales against Italy
Gatland pleased with 'job done' for Wales
- From the section Rugby Union
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his side got the "job done" in a "messy game" as they rose to second in the Six Nations table with a bonus-point win against Italy.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Wales 38-14 Italy
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired