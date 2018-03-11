BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: Italy beat Wales for first win in nine Six Nations matches
'Huge emotional win' as Italy beat Wales
- From the section Rugby Union
Michela Sillari scores the bonus-point try to secure Italy's first win in nine Six Nations matches as they beat Wales 15-22 at the Principality Stadium.
