BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: Italy beat Wales for first win in nine Six Nations matches

'Huge emotional win' as Italy beat Wales

Michela Sillari scores the bonus-point try to secure Italy's first win in nine Six Nations matches as they beat Wales 15-22 at the Principality Stadium.

