BBC Sport - Rory Best says Ireland will have to 'dig deep' to complete Grand Slam at Twickenham
Best says Irish will need to 'dig deep' to land Grand Slam
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland captain Rory Best says his team will have to "save the best for last" to complete the Grand Slam against a wounded England at Twickenham next Saturday.
Saturday's 28-8 win over Scotland kept Ireland on course for only a third Grand Slam in the country's history with the Six Nations title already secured after England's defeat in Paris.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired